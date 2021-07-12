Advertisement

Palm Beach County deputies respond to shooting at fire station

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Multiple Palm Beach County deputies were called to a shooting at a Loxahatchee Acreage fire station Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident is unfolding at Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station No. 26, located at 6085 Avocado Blvd.

A spokesperson for the agency said "Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a shooting in the response area for Station 26" at 2:40 p.m.

No other details have been released.

Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado...
Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard, on July 12, 2021.

A WPTV photojournalist at the scene said several PBSO cruisers -- both marked and unmarked -- were stationed outside the building, along with multiple Palm Beach County Fire Rescue SUVs.

In addition, yellow tape is blocking off the property and a PBSO crime scene van was parked out front.

Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado...
Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard, on July 12, 2021.
Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado...
Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard, on July 12, 2021.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dispatcher who helped slain child describes girl's bravery, heroism
Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people
Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.
Missionaries arrive home safe from Haiti
Smokers know serious health risks, yet continue to light up, study finds

Latest News

Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach Co. inspiring young readers
Is third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot needed?
Trash complaints piling up in Port St. Lucie
Doctor living in South Florida arrested in Haiti president's assassination