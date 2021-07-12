Person hurt after runaway vessel strikes 2 boats in Boca

One person was hurt Sunday afternoon in Boca Raton after a runaway boat hit two other boats.

The incident happened on Lake Boca.

The driver of the runaway boat was thrown overboard after accidentally hitting the throttle.

Boca Raton police said the boat then took off, striking two other boats that both had passengers aboard.

Officials said the out-of-control boat then crashed into a docked boat and finally came to a rest.

