Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was killed Monday morning after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 95 southbound in Martin County.

All southbound lanes were back open just before 10:30 a.m. after earlier closures.

All lanes have been reopened. https://t.co/4LLoOqfxUW — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) July 12, 2021

FHP said the crash occurred on I-95 south of Baker Road just after 4:30 a.m.

Investigators said a car and a sport utility vehicle were heading southbound on I-95 in the left lane.

The car was approaching the SUV when it attempted to avoid a collision with the vehicle, swerving to the right.

FHP said the front of the sedan collided with the right rear of the SUV.

This caused the car to go off the road where it collided with a culvert and eventually went into a lake, becoming submerged.

The SUV came to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder of I-95.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man from Monterey, California, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the 29-year-old driver of the SUV, a Palm Beach County resident, was not hurt.

The case is pending investigation.

