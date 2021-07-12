South Florida leaders express support for 'freedom-seeking' Cubans

State and local officials on Monday expressed their support for thousands of Cubans who are protesting a severe lack of food, medicine, and freedom as the island nation grapples with the grave effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to multiple reports, demonstrators swarmed the streets on Sunday, calling for President Miguel Díaz-Canel to step down.

"We remain steadfast in our support on the side of freedom and Democracy," said Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez on Monday during a news conference at the site of a collapsed Surfside condominium building. "Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime that has plagued them for so many decades."

Nuñez added the next several days will be "pivotal" for the freedom-seeking people of Cuba, and state and local officials are prepared for "any and all impacts" we may see in South Florida.

"The governor is actively monitoring the protests on the island," Nuñez said.

Sharing that support was Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who said she's praying for "real change" and a "vision of a free Cuba."

"We stand united with the Cuban people on the island and all across our own community at this historic moment in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and basic human rights," Levine Cava said.

On Sunday, hundreds of Cubans in Palm Beach County rallied in solidarity at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail.

Local Cubans told WPTV they're frustrated with the obstacles in place to send aid to their family and friends who are suffering and dying on the island nation.

President Joe Biden released the following statement Monday about the unrest in Cuba:

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime. The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the right of peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future, must be respected. The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."

President Joe Biden @POTUS released a statement today regarding the protests in #Cuba that says in part, "The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves." pic.twitter.com/IlqdyoVWoT — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) July 12, 2021

In a nationally televised address, President Díaz-Canel said U.S. trade sanctions had created economic misery on the Communist-run island. Díaz-Canel did not offer the protesters any concessions in his speech.

Florida is home to the largest population of Cuban Americans in the U.S.

WPTV and CNN contributed to this article.

