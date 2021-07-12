Three juveniles hospitalized following shooting in West Palm Beach
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Three juveniles are hospitalized following a shooting in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Lake Terry Drive.
Deputies said the three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.
There is no word on suspect (s) or what lead up to the shooting.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2021