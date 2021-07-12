Advertisement

Three juveniles hospitalized following shooting in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three juveniles are hospitalized following a shooting in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Lake Terry Drive.

Deputies said the three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on suspect (s) or what lead up to the shooting.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dispatcher who helped slain child describes girl's bravery, heroism
Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people
Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.
Missionaries arrive home safe from Haiti
Smokers know serious health risks, yet continue to light up, study finds

Latest News

Decorations missing, broken at Palm City daughter's gravesite
Building safety conversations continue in Delray Beach after Surfside collapse
Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach Co. inspiring young readers
Is third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot needed?