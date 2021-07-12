Advertisement

Wynwood artists donate wall art to senior center

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Some talented Wynwood artists from Palm Beach County have donated their time and talents to beautify a Boynton Beach assisted living and memory care community.

The Club at Boynton Beach opened in 2019 and their newly opened activity room now features vivid art from South Florida artists Glayson LeRoy, Ripes, and Buns.

Some talented Wynwood artists from Palm Beach County have donated their time and talents to...
Some talented Wynwood artists from Palm Beach County have donated their time and talents to beautify a Boynton Beach assisted living and memory care community.

The wall art was installed over the weekend.

“The Club’s murals were designed using bright colors and modern designs to peak the imagination of our senior living residents and create a bright, cheerful, positive energy in the new room,” said Nancy Venezia, Leisure Services Director at The Club. “Our residents were consulted about the type of art they wanted on the walls and Glayson and team of artists used their ideas and thoughts to develop the amazing murals.”

Some talented Wynwood artists from Palm Beach County have donated their time and talents to...
Some talented Wynwood artists from Palm Beach County have donated their time and talents to beautify a Boynton Beach assisted living and memory care community.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dispatcher who helped slain child describes girl's bravery, heroism
Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people
Missionaries arrive home safe from Haiti
Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.
Smokers know serious health risks, yet continue to light up, study finds

Latest News

South Florida leaders express support for 'freedom-seeking' Cubans
At least 94 dead in Surfside condo collapse
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces grants for small communities
Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.