Advertisement

3 children hospitalized after shooting near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three children were hospitalized Monday evening after a shooting near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Terry Drive.

Deputies said the three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating. No motive or suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dispatcher who helped slain child describes girl's bravery, heroism
Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people
Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.
Missionaries arrive home safe from Haiti
Smokers know serious health risks, yet continue to light up, study finds

Latest News

Law school students internship and the pandemic
Three juveniles hospitalized following shooting in West Palm Beach
Decorations missing, broken at Palm City daughter's gravesite
Building safety conversations continue in Delray Beach after Surfside collapse