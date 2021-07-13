Advertisement

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.
Palm Beach County deputies respond to shooting at fire station
Dispatcher who helped slain child describes girl's bravery, heroism
Doctor living in South Florida arrested in Haiti president's assassination
Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people

Latest News

Palm Beach County health director 'concerned' with COVID-19 Delta variant
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station
Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Police respond to shooting at Wis. gas station