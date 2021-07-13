Fatal crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 at 45th Street
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A fatal crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach.
The crash appeared to involve a pickup truck and a car.
Northbound traffic was being diverted off the 45th Street exit.
A view from Chopper 5 showed northbound traffic backed up.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2021