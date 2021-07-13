Fatal crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 at 45th Street

A fatal crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach.

The crash appeared to involve a pickup truck and a car.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the 45th Street exit.

A view from Chopper 5 shows northbound vehicles being diverted off Interstate 95 at the 45th Street exit.

A view from Chopper 5 showed northbound traffic backed up.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

