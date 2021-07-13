Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold discussion on protests in Cuba

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 12:15 P.M.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion Tuesday afternoon in Miami that will focus on the ongoing protests in Cuba.

The discussion is scheduled to be held at 12:15 p.m. at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora.

The rare protests began on the island nation last weekend over high prices and food shortages.

Cuban police are out in force as the president is accusing Cuban Americans of using social media to spur the protests.

The demonstrations in several cities and towns were some of the biggest displays of antigovernment sentiment seen in years in tightly controlled Cuba, which is facing a surge of coronavirus cases as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Authorities appear determined to put a stop to the demonstrations, arresting some protesters and putting deploying more police.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Monday accused Cuban Americans of using social medial to create "dissatisfaction by manipulating emotions and feelings” of Cubans.

Cuban Americans across South Florida, including West Palm Beach, have taken to the streets to show their solidarity with the protesters.

Talk of boating to Cuba to back protests

The United States Coast Guard in Miami is warning against efforts to cross the straits between Florida and Cuba in response to the protests on the island.

A rear admiral's warning Monday night came as groups of Cuban Americans said they planned to travel in boats filled with supplies to Cuba.

South Florida has the country’s largest population of Cuban Americans.

In Miami, Cuban social media personalities announced their effort to make the 10-hour boat ride to show support for Cubans protesting against higher prices and food shortages on the island.

Some 30 years have passed since similar protests on the island.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.
Palm Beach County deputies respond to shooting at fire station
Dispatcher who helped slain child describes girl's bravery, heroism
Doctor living in South Florida arrested in Haiti president's assassination
Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people

Latest News

Palm Beach County health director 'concerned' with COVID-19 Delta variant
Palm Beach County art class is lit – literally
Another victim found in Surfside rubble brings death toll to 95
Another victim found in Surfside rubble brings death toll to 95