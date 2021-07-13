Advertisement

Labor shortage to blame for long-standing piles of garbage in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

City leaders in Port St. Lucie are pleading with Waste Pro, the city's garbage service, to find a solution to long-standing trash in residential areas.

"Right now, we just don't have enough drivers," said Keith Banasiak, Waste Pro Senior Vice President.

To date, residents have filed over 7000 complaints.

Now city leaders are planning to hold a special meeting to address the pile.

"We have a contract and people expect for what they're paying to have the garbage picked up," said Shannon Martin, Vice Mayor.

Martin said there is no way the city could cut the contract with Waste Pro and hire a new company for nearly the same cost.

Banasiak said for the last five months, his company has employed as many as six sub-contractor trucks to help service the city.

Waste pro.PNG
Waste pro.PNG

"We have actually had to take drivers and couple them up as a team because you can't send one truck without a helper," said Banasiak.

Waste Pro has hired a full-time recruiter to help combat the shortage.

Sign-on and retention bonuses are also being offered.

City leaders said Monday that it could be months before the service returns to normal.

"I need something tangible," said Jolien Caraballo, District 4. "I need a plan. I need an ordinance. I need something tangible."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.
Dispatcher who helped slain child describes girl's bravery, heroism
Palm Beach County deputies respond to shooting at fire station
Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people
Person hurt after runaway vessel strikes 2 boats in Boca

Latest News

Rallies held across South Florida for Cuba
Peeping Tom suspect turns himself in, police say
3 children hospitalized after shooting near West Palm Beach
Law school students internship and the pandemic