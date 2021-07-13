Advertisement

LIVE: Palm Beach County health director gives COVID-19 update

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

For the first time in more than a month, Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday is providing an update about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

Dr. Alina Alonso, the head of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, is addressing commissioners and delivering new information about cases and vaccinations.

Last month, Alonso said Palm Beach County is "doing very well" with new COVID-19 cases, and the level of community transmission has dropped from "substantial" to "moderate." The next level below that is "low."

COVID-19 community transmission data on June 8, 2021.
COVID-19 community transmission data on June 8, 2021.

However, it's unclear how the Delta variant, which has emerged as the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, is impacting cases locally.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant accounted for an estimated 51.7% of all COVID-19 infections in the U.S. as of July 3.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.
Dispatcher who helped slain child describes girl's bravery, heroism
Palm Beach County deputies respond to shooting at fire station
Hundreds rally in South Florida in support of Cuban people
Doctor living in South Florida arrested in Haiti president's assassination

Latest News

Palm Beach County schools superintendent resigning
DeSantis touts early withdrawal from unemployment boosts
Treasure Coast Food Bank expanding summer meals program with food trucks
Lake Worth Beach committed to helping students succeed
Palm Beach County officials to discuss building safety