Palm Beach County officials to discuss building safety

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Palm Beach County officials on Tuesday will discuss important changes following the tragic and deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside last month.

The Palm Beach County Building Division will seek direction from county commissioners "regarding developing and implementing a program to evaluate the safety of certain building types in Palm Beach County."

The county currently does not have a 40-year building inspection or recertification program like Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

However, Palm Beach County does have an unsafe building ordinance and currently relies on complaints from residents and property owners.

"Under the existing unsafe structure provisions, the Building Division relies primary on reported concerns from residents and property owners to determine when to initiate an investigation into potentially unsafe buildings, structures, equipment, or service systems," according to Tuesday's commission agenda.

"We have an unsafe building ordinance that was adopted many years ago. So if somebody reports something wrong, we go out and inspect and, if needed, we make them get an engineer," Palm Beach County building official Doug Wise told WPTV Contact 5 last month.

In an email obtained by Contact 5, Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker told commissioners and other county officials on June 27 that she already started discussing with staff "the review of our rules and regulations and how best to address re-certification of high-rise structures."

Several municipalities in Palm Beach County, including West Palm Beach, have said they're also considering making changes to their building regulations.

