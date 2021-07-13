Palm Beach County schools superintendent resigning

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy says he will resign from the School District of Palm Beach County later this year.

In a letter to parents and staff members on Tuesday, Fennoy said he will resign effective Oct. 11, roughly two months after the 2021/22 academic year begins on Aug. 10.

"The decision to leave this honorable position was made after careful thought, discussion with my family, and self-reflection," Fennoy wrote. "I am incredibly proud of the work that we have accomplished as a team over the last five years in our mutual and ongoing commitment to ensuring academic excellence for our students. The past 15-months, in particular, have presented challenges, but because of our resilient and dedicated staff, we have turned challenges into opportunities for growth."

A spokeswoman for the School District of Palm Beach County said Fennoy is resigning to spend more time with his family.

There's a clause in Fennoy's contract which allows him to give 90 days notice if he wants to leave.

Fennoy, who became superintendent in March of 2018, has helped guide the School District of Palm Beach County through major educational changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The superintendent recently presented plans for the full return to in-person instruction for the 2021/22 academic year, including optional face masks for all students and staff members inside school buildings.

However, some Palm Beach County School Board members took issue with Fennoy's plans, saying they were made without consulting a wide range of medical professionals.

"Every member of Team Palm Beach contributes to the overall success of our students. I am humbled by your commitment to the children who we serve," Fennoy wrote in his letter. "While I will be leaving the District, the passion I have always felt for empowering our students is unwavering. I look forward to continuing to serve our amazing community in other ways while also spending more quality time with my family."

Fennoy was hired in 2018 during a turbulent and uncertain time for local schools, shortly after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

During Fennoy's tenure, he oversaw major school security changes within the School District of Palm Beach County, including having a school district police officer at all 179 schools in the district.

However, Fennoy's time as superintendent has not come without controversy.

Back in September, shortly before students were able to return to in-person instruction, the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association called for Fennoy's removal, saying union members "have lost all faith and now have zero confidence that a righting of this rudderless ship is possible without immediate change."

CTA President Justin Katz went on to berate Fennoy for a "pattern of failed leadership and lies and deceptions."

Fennoy later acknowledged his communication could've been better and "more forceful" regarding the logistics of reopening brick-and-mortar schools.

Ultimately, school board members voiced their support for Fennoy, saying it was not the time evaluate his performance given the "heat of the moment." They did agree, however, they wanted to see the superintendent be more proactive in handling coronavirus-related issues before they escalate.

Weeks later, the Palm Beach County School Board gave Fennoy an "effective" rating, which is the second-highest rating on a four-point scale. In 2019, Fennoy earned one tier higher with a "highly effective" rating.

While Fennoy's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic certainly created some contention, the superintendent did oversee some critical improvements to help students adapt and adjust to the virtual style of learning.

Those improvements included spending more than $20 million at the start of the 2020/21 academic year to make sure every child had a laptop who needed one, along with the creation of the WiFi Mesh Network to deliver free high-speed, high-quality Internet to roughly 25,000 students in need.

Before becoming superintendent of the tenth-largest school district in the country, Fennoy was the School District of Palm Beach County's chief operating officer for two years.

Fennoy made history in 2018 by becoming the first African American superintendent in Palm Beach County history.

