Peeping Tom suspect turns himself in, police say
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A suspected Peeping Tom turned himself in Monday to Port St. Lucie police.
The incident happened on March 5 at a Publix supermarket located in the Rivergate Plaza Shopping Center.
Detectives said Tyler Peddicord, 20, allegedly entered the women's bathroom around 7 p.m. and was spotted recording video or taking a photo of a female customer from an adjacent stall.
