Renderings reveal plans for container park-style concept at vacant lot

A vacant piece of land in Delray Beach is being discussed for future development.

The 800 block of West Atlantic Avenue is an empty field, but the Community Redevelopment Agency has plans to develop the land.

"It is the very beginning stages," board member Angie Gray told WPTV.

Gray said the plans are the start to seeing what could work in the space. The renderings being shown to the CRA board are of a container park-style design.

"We are just, again, thinking outside of the box with this concept," she said.

Gray said the board first saw the idea two years ago and felt it could fit in the space.

Four different designs show plans for entertainment space, businesses or even a dog park.

800 block of Atlantic Avenue sketch 1

800 block of Atlantic Avenue sketch 2

800 block of Atlantic Avenue sketch 3

800 block of Atlantic Avenue sketch 4

Angela Burns called it "a beautiful design, but wrong place, wrong time."

Burns, who has lived in Delray Beach for decades, said the initial plans don't seem to meet the community's needs and cater more toward tourism.

"We need offices for small businesses, you know, opportunities for people who want to start their own business," Burns said.

Gray said she wants the plans to include open containers for locals to rent.

"We are creating another space that they actually can afford," she said.

Gray said the designs are just a first look at development in the 800 block. She said there will be several meetings for people to get involved and provide their feedback.

"This is the time to voice their opinion about it," Gray said. "Nothing's in concrete."

The Delray Beach CRA will review the design plans during Thursday afternoon's board meeting.

