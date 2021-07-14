Green Cay expansion project to offer more wetlands, water activities

A plan is in the works to upgrade the Green Cay Nature Center west of Boynton Beach to include a second park and a water purification center.

The Green Cay expansion is part of a $40-50 million project by the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department.

Department spokeswoman Katherine Stollberg told WPTV that the project would include a learning center, picnic area and pavilion. The additional 63 acres would connect to the existing Green Cay wetlands.

Green Cay Nature Center view of walking path

Stollberg said the water would be safe for fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding.

The entrance to the new park would be via Flavor Pict Road, while the entrance to the education center would be on Hagen Ranch Road.

Work is expected to begin in February 2023 and be completed by late 2025.

