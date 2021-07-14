Advertisement

Green Cay expansion project to offer more wetlands, water activities

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A plan is in the works to upgrade the Green Cay Nature Center west of Boynton Beach to include a second park and a water purification center.

The Green Cay expansion is part of a $40-50 million project by the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department.

Department spokeswoman Katherine Stollberg told WPTV that the project would include a learning center, picnic area and pavilion. The additional 63 acres would connect to the existing Green Cay wetlands.

Green Cay Nature Center view of walking path
Green Cay Nature Center view of walking path

Stollberg said the water would be safe for fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding.

The entrance to the new park would be via Flavor Pict Road, while the entrance to the education center would be on Hagen Ranch Road.

Work is expected to begin in February 2023 and be completed by late 2025.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
Doctor living in South Florida arrested in Haiti president's assassination
Palm Beach County deputies respond to shooting at fire station
Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Are I-95 protests breaking Florida's new 'anti-riot' law?
Palm Beach County school face masks 'absolutely' optional, despite Delta variant
LIVE: School board discusses superintendent's resignation
More rallies scheduled in solidarity with Cuba protests