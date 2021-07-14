I-95 southbound lanes reopen in West Palm Beach after rally in support for Cuba protesters

All lanes of Interstate 95 have reopened near Okeechobee Boulevard after local Cuban Americans voiced their support for the Cuban people amid protests on the island nation.

The rally backed up traffic for hours Tuesday evening as approximately 150 to 200 people gathered holding signs, Cuban flags, and asked for "Free Cuba."

Traffic was also slow along the northbound lanes of the interstate as drivers slowed down, honked their horns, and waved to supporters.

RELATED: Cuban Americans hold rally at Jose Marti Park in West Palm Beach

Cuba rally.PNG

There was a heavy police presence in the area but according to WPTV Reporter Todd Wilson, it was a peaceful rally.

Traffic in WPB.PNG

Scripps Only Content 2021