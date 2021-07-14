Local Cuban Americans rally snarls traffic on I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 95 near Okeechobee Boulevard Tuesday evening where local Cuban Americans are voicing their support for the Cuban people amid protests on the island nation.

Traffic is also slow along the northbound lanes of the interstate as drivers slow down, honk their horns, and wave to supporters.

Approximately 150 to 200 people are at the rally, according to WPTV Reporter Todd Wilson.

People are holding signs, Cuban flags, and asking for "Free Cuba."

There is a heavy police presence in the area but according to Todd Wilson, it is a peaceful rally.

