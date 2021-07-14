Major crash shuts down road in Delray Beach

A major crash has closed the westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach Wednesday evening.

According to Delray Beach police, the crash involves a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Linton Boulevard will be shut down for hours starting at Congress Avenue, police said.

Motorists are asked to use Lowson Boulevards as an alternate route.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

A major crash investigation of a vehicle versus motorcycle is taking place on Linton Blvd. Linton Blvd west bound will be shut down for several hours starting at Congress Avenue. Please use Lowson Blvd as an alternate route. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/yTrm1qKPT4 — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) July 14, 2021

