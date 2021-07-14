Advertisement

Man found unconscious after shooting at Fort Pierce business

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A man was injured Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a Fort Pierce store, police said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in the 600 Block of North 25th St.

When officers arrived they found the victim unconscious inside of the business.

Police said one person was hurt after a shooting at Fort Pierce store on July 14, 2021.
He was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.

