More rallies in support of protesters in Cuba

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Hundreds of people have shown up at an I-95 overpass on Okeechobee Boulevard. Folks are chanting, waving flags, and simply voicing their support for Cuba.

Eventually, the rally will take over I-95. For nearly an hour traffic on I-95 heading south came to a standstill.

Across town, another rally in Jose Marti Park in downtown West Palm Beach is another call for solidarity and support to end the humanitarian crisis in Cuba.

"The first thing that comes to anyone's mind is pain and suffering because you see the pain that your people are feeling," Lazaro Mur with the Latino Coalition of the Palm Beaches said.

He said there is also a sense of hope that maybe this time a difference will be made.

"It's been 62 long years and it's time for change and we're hoping that the world gets behind them," he said.

Currently, demonstrators hit the streets against the government in Cuba because of worsening conditions, a deadly wave of COVID-19 pandemic, along with a lack of food, medicine, and basic essentials.

Melissa Gomez said she was compelled to come out.

"For my grandparents, for my dad, and for those who don't have any way of communicating to the outside world what's actually happening in Cuba," she said.

So many groups have come together to support the liberation of Cuba in what Gabriel Isasi said is a lopsided fight.

"It's very hard to fight when you have no weapons, but they are trying, and we have to give them credit," he said.

