South Florida mom arrested in death of daughters found in canal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A South Florida mother has been arrested in the deaths of her two daughters whose bodies were found in a canal last month.

Police said they have arrested Tinessa Hogan, 36, on two counts of first-degree murder and she's currently being held at the Broward County jail.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were discovered just hours apart on June 22 in the canal in a Lauderhill residential neighborhood.

Investigators identified the girls' mother as a possible person of interest shortly after the incident. Police said Hogan was offering to baptize people in the canal a day earlier.

She had been taken into custody, but no criminal charges were initially filed until Tuesday night. Hogan had been in hospital care after reports that she had been acting erratically.

Anyone with more information about Tinessa, Daysha and Destiny Hogan is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

