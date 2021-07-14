Advertisement

Tienorris Brown: Teen arrested in connection with Belle Glade homicide

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A teen is accused of fatally shooting a man in Belle Glade last Friday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

PBSO said the suspect, 19-year-old Tienorris Brown, was located and arrested Wednesday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 900 block of SW Avenue H.

Detectives said the victim, which identity has not been released, was found dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Brown was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with first-degree murder and firing a weapon in public.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
Doctor living in South Florida arrested in Haiti president's assassination
Palm Beach County deputies respond to shooting at fire station
Person killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-95 in Martin Co.
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Lawmakers hopeful 2022 brings major criminal justice reform
Palm Beach County school board discusses superintendent's resignation
Project helps seniors recoup millions lost to scammers
Unemployed worker says Florida DEO owes her $6,600