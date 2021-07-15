Advertisement

4 straight days of rallies for Cuba

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The calls to liberate Cuba continue. Wednesday evening marks four straight nights of demonstrations in the streets of South Florida. A sign of solidarity for the people hundreds of miles away.

This time the Palm Beach County rally was held at the intersection of Military Trail and Forest Hill.

"It's terrible, they have no human rights. They have nothing. My people suffer," Ibis Leon said.

All over South Florida rallies continue with emotions high. A chance to stand with a loved one fighting for freedom and change.

"I'm Cuban American, I'm a citizen and my family is in Cuba suffering," Magela Jimenez said.

Cubans on the Caribbean Island have taken to the streets in the communist nation Sunday to protest their government.

Most of the folks here are calling for U.S. intervention in Cuba.

"We want Biden to listen to us and to do something about it because we need the government to take action," Robert Reynaldo said.

The folks here said seeing everyone coming together to support Cuba gives them hope and expectations for a brighter and better day in Cuba.

