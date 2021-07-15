Busch Wildlife Sanctuary moving to larger space in Jupiter Farms

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary is planning a move to a new location on Rocky Pines Road and West Indiantown Road in Jupiter Farms.

The Sanctuary is currently in West Jupiter, off Central Boulevard.

A plan to build a soccer complex at the same Jupiter Farms proposed site was voted down last year, so Wildlife Sanctuary staff then pitched their plan of what they think will be a great fit.

Sanctuary Executive Director Amy Kight showed WPTV the site she hopes to move into next year.

"We just need more space. We're getting more animals, we're seeing more visitors, we just need to expand and grow. And anybody wants a place to call their own," said Kight.

The sanctuary's long-standing current home is leased from the Loxahatchee River District.

There, families can see animals like foxes, panthers, bears and exotic birds for free.

Kight said the land use is approved by Palm Beach County for the Rocky Pines site, but scheduling construction is taking some time.

She said the pandemic caused a building slow down and backup.

Kight did say they'll be ready for the move, using portable kennels and air conditioned vans to transport the animals when the time comes.

Having all those animals nearby will be different for Rocky Pines Road neighbors like Amanda Eakins.

"Of course there's going to be traffic concerns because we are a dead end street, having all that traffic coming in. But what the plans look like it seems like they've got things figured out as best they can," said Eakins.

Eakins also says it the sanctuary’s new home will a big win for the community.

"Having something like this everyone's going to be really excited about and also it's a plus cause i can walk my kids down there," said Eakins

Kight agrees.

"I'm very excited for the day it's just like Willie Wonkas Chocolate Factory and you just open the gates and it's just like, ahhh, wonder, amazement and wonderment!”

