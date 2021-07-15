Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held in wake of assassination of Haitian president

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Haitian leaders in Port St. Lucie joined hands in prayer Wednesday to stand in solidarity with the country now in crisis.

"We have been in a sad situation for a long time," said Dr. Beau Laguerre, a resident.

On July 7, the country's president, Jovenel Moises, was assassinated inside his own home.

Haiti's First Lady now remains in South Florida recovering from the attack.

"People are in shock," said Marie Remy, Chairwoman at Haitian American Council of St. Lucie County. "They're hurt, very upset, crying, not eating, and very stressed. and very scared."

The candlelight vigil was held at the Port St. Lucie Community Center from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

"It's important to come out and show support, togetherness, solidarity for the Haitian people," said Remy.

At the vigil, residents sang songs and shared concerns about what's to come for their home country.

"I never thought that it would come down to this," said Laguerre. "I really thought that political assassinations were a thing of the past."

FBI and Homeland Security officials are now on the ground in Haiti to help with the investigation.

"We're just hoping that at some point, things will change, in Haiti," said Remy.

