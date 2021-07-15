LIVE: Elected Palm Beach County leaders gather to discuss crisis in Cuba

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Elected officials from several Palm Beach County municipalities and other leaders are speaking about the crisis in Cuba on Thursday morning in West Palm Beach.

A news conference is taking place at The Box Gallery on Belvedere Road.

Among those attending are the mayors of Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Greenacres, and West Palm Beach, as well as a pair of Palm Beach County commissioners and members of the Cuban community.

Cubans have taken to the streets in protest of their Communist government, with many Cuban Americans in South Florida calling for U.S. intervention.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday asking his administration "to assist in providing Internet access to the people of Cuba standing up against communist oppression and demanding a voice after decades of suffering under the yoke of a cruel dictatorship."

DeSantis went on to call access to the Internet "of critical importance as they stand up against the repressive Communist government."

