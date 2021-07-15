Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis speaks about crisis in Cuba

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday held a news conference in Miami about the ongoing anti-government protests in Cuba.

The governor was joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, and Federal Communications Commission Director Brendan Carr.

Cubans have taken to the streets both on the island nation and in South Florida in protest of the country's Communist government, with many local Cuban Americans calling for U.S. intervention.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday asking his administration "to assist in providing Internet access to the people of Cuba standing up against communist oppression and demanding a voice after decades of suffering under the yoke of a cruel dictatorship."

DeSantis went on to call access to the Internet "of critical importance as they stand up against the repressive Communist government."

