New Florida law aims to protect cyclists on the road

Florida continues to be one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists, but there's a new law now in effect that could lead to some much needed changes.

Earlier this month Governor Ron Desantis signed SB 950 into law. The new piece of legislation aims to make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The law includes several new guidelines to help avoid dangerous situations.

No-passing zones no longer apply to motorists who drive to the left of center to overtake a bicycle, provided the motorist gives at least 3 feet passing clearance.

Cyclists riding in groups, after coming to a full stop, may proceed through an intersection in groups of 10 or fewer. Motorists must let one group pass before proceeding.

A vehicle making a right turn while passing a cyclist can do so only if the cyclist is at least 20 feet from the intersection and at a safe distance for the driver to make the turn

The State of Florida is also required to add bicycle safety questions to the bank of questions for driver's license exams

Local transportation officials say the new rules and regulations are a step in the right direction.

"The legislature has said, we don't want to be known as a state that is dangerous for pedestrians and bicycles, we want to be known as a place where people can can confidently ride their bicycles, where they can confidently walk to their with through their communities and to their destinations,” said Nick Uhren, executive director for the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency.

On Thursday the organization will hold its first meeting since the new law went into effect and will include a special presentation for county Commissioners summarizing the new rules and guidelines.

The public meeting will be held in person at the TPA office located at 301 Datura Street in West Palm Beach.

The meeting will also be streamed online. Click here for more information.

Scripps Only Content 2021