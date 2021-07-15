'Patria y Vida' clothing gains popularity as Cubans clamor for freedom

Support for the Cuban people continues with "Patria y Vida" clothing.

Country and Life T-shirts, hats and Cuban flags are hot items sold at La Cuevita clothing store in West Palm Beach. It's a way for many to show solidarity with the Cuban people.

Among those who came to buy is Yoslettys Carrion. She said since the Cuban government has shut down cellphone and Internet service on the island, she hasn't been able to effectively communicate with her grandmother.

La Cuevita Clothing Store in West Palm Beach

"She's like, basically, a prisoner in her house. She's not allowed to leave her house," Carrion said. "My mom has been trying to call her. The phone won't even go through. Nothing. No text messages. No nothing. They're taking their money. Like, my mom puts money on her phone and then it says (the) balance (is) zero."

Carrion said the lack of basic necessities is a big issue, but what everyone wants is freedom.

"To finally have freedom and be able to speak up and do what they want without getting killed or beaten brutally," Carrion said.

Like many Cuban Americans living in South Florida, they are demanding an end to the regime in Cuba.

"U.S. troops have intervened in other countries, and I want to see it done for Cuba," one shopper, who didn't want to be identified, told WPTV. "Cuba needs it. Please, the blood is running in the streets."

