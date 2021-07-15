Advertisement

'Patria y Vida' clothing gains popularity as Cubans clamor for freedom

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Support for the Cuban people continues with "Patria y Vida" clothing.

Country and Life T-shirts, hats and Cuban flags are hot items sold at La Cuevita clothing store in West Palm Beach. It's a way for many to show solidarity with the Cuban people.

Among those who came to buy is Yoslettys Carrion. She said since the Cuban government has shut down cellphone and Internet service on the island, she hasn't been able to effectively communicate with her grandmother.

La Cuevita Clothing Store in West Palm Beach
La Cuevita Clothing Store in West Palm Beach

"She's like, basically, a prisoner in her house. She's not allowed to leave her house," Carrion said. "My mom has been trying to call her. The phone won't even go through. Nothing. No text messages. No nothing. They're taking their money. Like, my mom puts money on her phone and then it says (the) balance (is) zero."

Carrion said the lack of basic necessities is a big issue, but what everyone wants is freedom.

"To finally have freedom and be able to speak up and do what they want without getting killed or beaten brutally," Carrion said.

Like many Cuban Americans living in South Florida, they are demanding an end to the regime in Cuba.

"U.S. troops have intervened in other countries, and I want to see it done for Cuba," one shopper, who didn't want to be identified, told WPTV. "Cuba needs it. Please, the blood is running in the streets."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
South Florida mom charged in death of daughters found in canal
Doctor living in South Florida arrested in Haiti president's assassination
Are I-95 protests breaking Florida's new 'anti-riot' law?
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Miami
Palm Beach County community demands action from White House on Cuba
Busch Wildlife Sanctuary moving to larger space in Jupiter Farms
Elected Palm Beach County leaders gather to discuss crisis in Cuba