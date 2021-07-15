Advertisement

Police looking for missing teen last seen a week ago leaving school in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered teen they say was last seen a week ago.

Officials said Josayra Rivera Agosto, 16, was last seen last Thursday at approximately 10 a.m. leaving John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres on foot.

Josayra is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 129 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue crop top, jeans, black fluffy sandals, and carrying a black purse.

Police said Josayra may be in the areas of Wellington, Greenacres, or Palm Springs.

Anyone who sees Josayra Rivera Agosto, or knows her whereabouts, is asked to call 561-434-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Source: The Florida Lottery
Boynton Beach woman wins a million dollars from Florida Lottery scratch-off
Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
COVID-19 cases spike in Central Louisiana, while the Delta and Delta-Plus variant emerge as well.
COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant
Doctor living in South Florida arrested in Haiti president's assassination
West Palm Beach artist puts his past into dynamic, colorful work

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis joins Texas governor at border security briefing
3 staff suicides inspire change in FL school district
Martin County Sheriff's Office makes record number narcotics arrests
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue holds memorial service to honor Driver Operator Graeme Gilmour
Martin County Sheriff’s Office makes record number narcotics arrests with Wrong Exit campaign