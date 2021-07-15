Police looking for missing teen last seen a week ago leaving school in Greenacres

The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered teen they say was last seen a week ago.

Officials said Josayra Rivera Agosto, 16, was last seen last Thursday at approximately 10 a.m. leaving John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres on foot.

Josayra is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 129 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue crop top, jeans, black fluffy sandals, and carrying a black purse.

Police said Josayra may be in the areas of Wellington, Greenacres, or Palm Springs.

Anyone who sees Josayra Rivera Agosto, or knows her whereabouts, is asked to call 561-434-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

