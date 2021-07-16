Boynton Beach woman wins a million dollars from Florida Lottery scratch-off

One woman in the Palm Beaches probably has a little more pep in her step this morning after winning a $1 million prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket!

According to The Florida Lottery, Aida De Pena of Boynton Beach was the lucky winner and claimed her prize at the West Palm Beach District Office. The Lottery said she decided to take her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

De Pena’s winning ticket came from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

The Lottery said she bought the ticket at the Publix located at 133 North Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach. In return for selling the winning ticket, Publix will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and is a $30 game. It features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.