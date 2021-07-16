Palm Beach County offering $10 vouchers with COVID-19 vaccine

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County and Health Care District of Palm Beach County are trying to encourage those hesitant to get the COVID vaccine.

They are now offering $10 voucher for grocery shopping for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine at one of their locations or outreach events.

It's just another way they are trying to reach more people to slow the spread of the virus. County health department director Dr. Alina Alonso says vaccination is our best defense against the virus. but vaccination rates have slowed in the county. She told county commissioners on Tuesday, "we don't see the numbers we used to see before of the thousands in one day, we're seeing 10,15 people at a time and some (age groups) are not increasing at all so while we are continuing to vaccinate, it's very, very small numbers." She adds, "we want to vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. That's the only way we can keep this COVID down and keep people safe so that it doesn't get to the big surge it got to last time, and therefore we avoid those hospital surges that we don't want to see."

For the list of locations offered by the Health Care District, click here.

To see more places the Health Department will offer the vaccine and voucher, click here.

