Panthers buy out Yandle, re-sign Forsling, Duclair

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers have bought out the remainder of veteran defenseman Keith Yandle's contract.

Yandle was signed for two more seasons at an annual salary cap hit of $6.35 million.

The 34-year-old holds the longest active ironman streak in the NHL at 922 consecutive regular-season games played.

Yandle becomes an unrestricted free agent immediately.

The Panthers used some of the buyout savings to re-sign 25-year-old defenseman Gustav Forsling and forward Anthony Duclair to three-year contracts.

