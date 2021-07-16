Panthers buy out Yandle, re-sign Forsling, Duclair
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers have bought out the remainder of veteran defenseman Keith Yandle's contract.
Yandle was signed for two more seasons at an annual salary cap hit of $6.35 million.
The 34-year-old holds the longest active ironman streak in the NHL at 922 consecutive regular-season games played.
Yandle becomes an unrestricted free agent immediately.
The Panthers used some of the buyout savings to re-sign 25-year-old defenseman Gustav Forsling and forward Anthony Duclair to three-year contracts.
