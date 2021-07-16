Panthers buy out Yandle, re-sign Forsling, Duclair

The Florida Panthers have bought out the remainder of veteran defenseman Keith Yandle's contract.

Yandle was signed for two more seasons at an annual salary cap hit of $6.35 million.

The 34-year-old holds the longest active ironman streak in the NHL at 922 consecutive regular-season games played.

Yandle becomes an unrestricted free agent immediately.

The Panthers used some of the buyout savings to re-sign 25-year-old defenseman Gustav Forsling and forward Anthony Duclair to three-year contracts.

