ArtiGras now accepting applications for artists

Calling all artists!

The 37th ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival is now accepting applications.

The festival will happen on February 19 and 20, over Presidents Day weekend.

Artists can apply in 12 fine art categories.

Known as one of the nation's top art festivals, ArtiGras is held in Palm Beach Gardens and attracts tens of thousands of art lovers and collectors.

The deadline to apply for inclusion in ArtiGras is Saturday, September 25.

Get more details and apply at http://www.artigras.org/.



