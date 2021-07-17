Advertisement

ArtiGras now accepting applications for artists

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calling all artists!

The 37th ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival is now accepting applications.

The festival will happen on February 19 and 20, over Presidents Day weekend.

Artists can apply in 12 fine art categories.

Known as one of the nation's top art festivals, ArtiGras is held in Palm Beach Gardens and attracts tens of thousands of art lovers and collectors.

The deadline to apply for inclusion in ArtiGras is Saturday, September 25.

Get more details and apply at http://www.artigras.org/.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Source: The Florida Lottery
Boynton Beach woman wins a million dollars from Florida Lottery scratch-off
Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
COVID-19 cases spike in Central Louisiana, while the Delta and Delta-Plus variant emerge as well.
COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant
Doctor living in South Florida arrested in Haiti president's assassination
West Palm Beach artist puts his past into dynamic, colorful work

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines and $10 grocery vouchers distributed in Palm Beach County
Unity wall dedicated in Lake Worth Beach
Gov. DeSantis joins Texas governor at border security briefing
3 staff suicides inspire change in FL school district