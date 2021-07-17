COVID-19 vaccines and $10 grocery vouchers distributed in Palm Beach County
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
For those of you still waiting to get the coronavirus vaccine, there is a way to do your part and earn some cash in the process.
The Florida Department of Health is giving away $10 grocery vouchers at multiple locations across Palm Beach County.
The Healthcare District of Palm Beach County is providing the vaccine for free.
For a list of hours and locations, visit https://www.hcdpbc.org/.
