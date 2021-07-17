Gov. DeSantis joins Texas governor at border security briefing

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a border security briefing Saturday in Del Rio, Texas.

DeSantis announced last month that Florida will allocate resources to provide help to Arizona and Texas in their efforts to secure the southern border.

Florida is the first state to provide aid to Arizona and Texas.

DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and nine other sheriff's agencies in the state have already committed to sending aid "so that they could do what the federal government is either unwilling or unable to do -- secure the border."

