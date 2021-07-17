Advertisement

Martin County Sheriff's Office makes record number narcotics arrests

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deputies in Martin County have made a record number of narcotics arrests in recent months as part of their Wrong Exit campaign.

The operation is aimed at criminals coming in from other counties.

"I got $300 I can spend right now," said one undercover deputy on a phone recording with a suspected drug dealer.

"You can't meet up in Jupiter?" said the suspect. "Stuart, that's a bad county there, bro. That's a bad county to go to jail in."

"We're talking about people that make a living selling drugs, just trafficking narcotics," said Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

Budensiek said in just three months, there have been 35 significant drug arrests, most of which are heroin laced with fentanyl.

"That's significant for us," said Budensiek. "Probably the most we've had ever in that block of time from out of the county into the county."

"Opiates and heroin, first time you shoot, you can literally be addicted," said John Nelson, founder of Familiesrecover.org.

Nelson said education at a young age is key and that work needs to be done early to make a lasting impact.

"We don't have it in the schools and that's one thing that we're trying to put together now," said Nelson.

While deputies said drug arrests are up, drug overdose deaths are down.

In 2021, there have been 14. That's compared to 41 for all of 2020.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Source: The Florida Lottery
Boynton Beach woman wins a million dollars from Florida Lottery scratch-off
Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
Port St. Lucie police warn of fraud scam targeting the elderly
West Palm Beach artist puts his past into dynamic, colorful work
Doctor living in South Florida arrested in Haiti president's assassination

Latest News

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue holds memorial service to honor Driver Operator Graeme Gilmour
Martin County Sheriff’s Office makes record number narcotics arrests with Wrong Exit campaign
Cuban Americans continue to rally in support of protesters in Cuba
COVID-19 concerns among the vaccinated