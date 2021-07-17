Palm Beach County Fire Rescue holds memorial service to honor Driver Operator Graeme Gilmour
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue held a memorial service Friday to celebrate and honor the life of Driver Operator Graeme Gilmour.
Gilmour served in Fire Rescue for 15 years.
"He was a loving husband, father of four, brother, and friend to so many," Said PBCFR in a tweet. "You will forever be loved and missed by all."
Gilmour passed away on June 28 at the University of Miami hospital after a short battle with a very aggressive cancer.
