Palm Beach County Fire Rescue holds memorial service to honor Driver Operator Graeme Gilmour

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue held a memorial service Friday to celebrate and honor the life of Driver Operator Graeme Gilmour.

Gilmour served in Fire Rescue for 15 years.

"He was a loving husband, father of four, brother, and friend to so many," Said PBCFR in a tweet. "You will forever be loved and missed by all."

Gilmour passed away on June 28 at the University of Miami hospital after a short battle with a very aggressive cancer.

