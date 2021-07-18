2 shot in their vehicle overnight in West Palm Beach

Two people were shot in their vehicle overnight in West Palm Beach.

Police responded to reports of the shooting in the 1000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Officers learned a vehicle occupied by two people was leaving the downtown area when another vehicle pulled up beside them and began firing a weapon.

Both occupants of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One of the victims was released at the scene and the other was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the two victims were possibly involved in a verbal dispute earlier in the evening with others from downtown.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.

