Cuban Americans continue protests in Port St. Lucie

A rally for Cuba took place Saturday afternoon in Port St. Lucie. It was one of many that were held around the state and in Washington D.C.

Hundreds of people gathered along U.S. 1 just North of E. Prima Vista Boulevard waving Cuban and US flags as well as signs. Many of them chanted ‘libertad’, freedom and said the time for action in Cuba is now.

In the past week, thousands of Cuban Americans pounding the pavement to show solidarity and others from different Latin American countries under a communist regime have also come out to stand in solidarity. Protests are urging the White House to take action in efforts to establish a democracy.

Among those taking part is Liliam Bargas, who fled Cuba as a teen.

“ I lived in Cuba for 16 years. When I turned 12 years old, they sent me to work at the farms. That is child slavery. I want them to be free, and it breaks my heart that we can not help them,” said Bargas.

“I think the United States needs to show their power to Cuba. They don’t even need to attack, they just need to show power. You will see how the Communist Party will fall down to see the threat of the United States,” said Ray Valdez.

Other people from Latin America came to show solidarity with the Cuban people, such as people from Venezuela.

“We don’t have anything because the government, the communist government, is a dictator. It's not communist, he’s a dictator. The same as in Cuba and Venezuela,” said Ana Alayeto, a Venezuelan-American.

“We’re asking you to let us go and help our brothers and sisters in Cuba. Because the troops from Venezuela they’re already in Cuba,” said Bargas. “They’re hitting people and killing people. We want to go.”

Alayeto believes if America intervenes and makes a change in Cuba, there would be a domino effect among other Latin American countries under a communist regime.

“It’s time for Biden to step up. It’s time for the rest of the leaders in Washington to start doing what Americans do and that is to spread freedom around the world,” said Kenny Nail, Chairman of the Republican Party of St. Lucie county.

More rallies are scheduled for Sunday including a candlelight vigil at Jose Marti Park in West Palm Beach.

