Non-profit teams with Sheriff’s Office to help families prepare for school in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Some families in Riviera Beach got a jump on getting their back-to-school gear Saturday afternoon.

The Sincere 2000 Suicide Awareness Foundation held a “Sneakers for School” drive at the Bethlehem Baptist Church.

The foundation and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office gave out hundreds of athletic shoes, school supplies, backpacks, and toys to families preparing to head back to school next month.

