Semi truck trailer destroyed by fire in Fort Pierce

A semi truck trailer was destroyed by a fire Saturday night in Fort Pierce.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the fire at mile marker 134 on I-95.

The trailer carrying oranges and lemons was detached from the cab before firefighters arrived.

Investigators believe the fire began as a brake fire, that they extended into the trailer.

No injuries were reported.

