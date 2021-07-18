Semi truck trailer destroyed by fire in Fort Pierce
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A semi truck trailer was destroyed by a fire Saturday night in Fort Pierce.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the fire at mile marker 134 on I-95.
The trailer carrying oranges and lemons was detached from the cab before firefighters arrived.
Investigators believe the fire began as a brake fire, that they extended into the trailer.
No injuries were reported.
