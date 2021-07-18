Advertisement

Semi truck trailer destroyed by fire in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A semi truck trailer was destroyed by a fire Saturday night in Fort Pierce.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the fire at mile marker 134 on I-95.

The trailer carrying oranges and lemons was detached from the cab before firefighters arrived.

Investigators believe the fire began as a brake fire, that they extended into the trailer.

No injuries were reported.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Source: The Florida Lottery
Boynton Beach woman wins a million dollars from Florida Lottery scratch-off
COVID-19 cases spike in Central Louisiana, while the Delta and Delta-Plus variant emerge as well.
COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant
Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue holds memorial service to honor Driver Operator Graeme Gilmour
Martin County Sheriff's Office makes record number narcotics arrests

Latest News

2 shot in their vehicle overnight in West Palm Beach
DeSantis: 70% of interdictions at southern border bound for Fla.
Cuban Americans continue protests in Port St. Lucie
COVID-19 vaccines and $10 grocery vouchers distributed in Palm Beach County