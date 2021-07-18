Advertisement

South Florida Cuban Americans continue to offer support to Cuban protests

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It has now been a week since people in Cuba started protesting on the island.

It's a historic move that hasn’t been seen in decades in the communist country.

A rally for Cuba took place Sunday afternoon in front of City Hall in Downtown West Palm Beach.

Protesters held signs and sang the Cuban national anthem.

Local Cuban Americans are demanding freedom and freedom of speech for Cuba.

The historic protests in the island nation have sparked an outpouring of support here in Florida, the state is home to the nation’s largest community of Cuban exiles.

“Work doesn’t belong to you; it belongs to the government. Ideologically that is wrong,” said Congressman Brian Mast, (R-FL) 18th District. “Then get out and call on your government, officials like myself and others across the state to support it at the federal level. If we sit on the foreign affairs committee or other places to say, find that support for Cuba.”

“Now, today is the moment. So how many years are you and the United States behind Cuba, and all the worlds, not only the United States, all the world behind Cuba. Now is the moment,” said Nerelys Hernandez, a Cuban-American.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening at Jose Marti Park in West Palm Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Source: The Florida Lottery
Boynton Beach woman wins a million dollars from Florida Lottery scratch-off
COVID-19 cases spike in Central Louisiana, while the Delta and Delta-Plus variant emerge as well.
COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant
Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue holds memorial service to honor Driver Operator Graeme Gilmour
Martin County Sheriff's Office makes record number narcotics arrests

Latest News

Nonprofit teams with sheriff's office to help families prepare for school
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, won't compete at Toyko Games
Semi truck trailer destroyed by fire in Fort Pierce
2 shot in their vehicle overnight in West Palm Beach