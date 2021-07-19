Army Corps announces new water discharge plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday they have selected a plan that will reduce freshwater discharges into the St. Lucie Estuary for at least the next 10 years.

Known as "Alternative CC," the preliminary announcement regarding their highly-anticipated plan could shape South Florida's environment for years to come.

The Army Corps said it will be a guide of when and where it releases water from Lake Okeechobee.

The plan was one of five final options the Corps said that best balances the needs of all stakeholders and communities across South Florida.

#BREAKING: Army Corps of Engineers selects alternative CC for its preferred future plan for managing Lake Okeechobee. This will decrease releases to the St. Lucie Estuary for at least the next ten years. @WPTV — Meghan McRoberts (@MeghanWPTV) July 19, 2021

RELATED: Lake Okeechobe: Mother Nature's balancing act when it comes to battling toxic algae

The Corps said they will better articulate and fine-tune the plan in early August.

Choosing the final plan was a matter of balancing needs of various stakeholders, and finding what benefits the most interests, such as the ecology of Lake Okeechobee and the Everglades, recreation, the environment for the St. Lucie Estuary, algal bloom risk and water quality concerns.

Army Corps Col. Andrew Kelly said "Alternative CC" scored second best when looking at the environmental benefits to the St. Lucie Estuary.

Lake Okeechobee, view from Okeechobee County, June 18, 2021.

MORE: What's the difference between algae and toxic algae?

Alternative CC will not only reduce water releases to the St. Lucie Estuary and send more water south, but it will also send more water to the western part of Florida during the rainy season.

That decision has some communities and stakeholders concerned along the Caloosahatchee River.

Some stakeholders to the south also expressed concern about wanting the water to be better cleaned first before it enters the Everglades.

"While there's not very many people who CC is their first choice, pretty much everybody has it in their second or third choice, so it just seems to be the best fit if you’re really trying to achieve balance," said John Maehl, Ecosystem Restoration Management manager in Martin County.

Over the past week, the Army Corps said it has received a significant amount of feedback on the water discharge plan known as the Lake Okeechobee Systems Operating Manual (LOSOM).

Kelly said the priority was to "pick an array that does the most good for the most people."

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., reiterated Monday his support for the discharge plan known as "Alternative CC" and warned against what he called a "bait and switch" proposal that would increase discharges to the St. Lucie Estuary.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast speaks at Port Mayaca on June 1, 2021, to call on the U.S. Army Corps to stop harmful water discharges from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie, Caloosahatchee and Lake Worth Lagoon.

"Today is the outcome we’ve been working towards for years, but it's far from a checkered flag, and we can't let our foot off the gas," Mast said. "Optimization can't be used as code for 'bait and switch.' The east coast has made compromise after compromise, and we will not accept more discharges that harm our communities while we receive no benefits."

Mast and other community leaders from across Florida came together in June to call on the Army Corps of Engineers to select a balanced water release schedule from Lake Okeechobee.

The Republican lawmaker and others are asking for more water to be sent south and further reduce harmful discharges to Florida's east and west coasts.

Mast said "Alternative CC" would eliminate approximately two-thirds of all discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the St. Lucie Estuary and would more than triple flows south from Lake Okeechobee toward the Everglades.

Kelly said Monday the new LOSOM plan is scheduled to be finalized and go into effect at the end of 2022.

Scripps Only Content 2021