Advertisement

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches looking to hire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is looking to hire!

Representatives at the park, which is the spring training home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, said they are working to hire a field operation crew member.

The full-time job will work to prepare and maintain baseball fields for games, practices and special events.

The entire facility includes 12 full-size and 2 half-sized baseball fields, grass parking areas, a 12-acre lake, as well as the surrounding landscape areas.

Click here to learn more about jobs at the park and how to apply.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Source: The Florida Lottery
Boynton Beach woman wins a million dollars from Florida Lottery scratch-off
Woman killed in crash that closed northbound I-95 for hours
Man seriously injured in alligator attack in Stuart
Martin County Sheriff's Office makes record number narcotics arrests
17-year-old girl from West Palm Beach missing since June

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Army Corps announces new water discharge plan
Owls picked to finish second in C-USA East Division in 2021
Audit: $15K used for ineligible purchases meant for food