Ballpark of the Palm Beaches looking to hire

The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is looking to hire!

Representatives at the park, which is the spring training home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, said they are working to hire a field operation crew member.

The full-time job will work to prepare and maintain baseball fields for games, practices and special events.

The entire facility includes 12 full-size and 2 half-sized baseball fields, grass parking areas, a 12-acre lake, as well as the surrounding landscape areas.

Click here to learn more about jobs at the park and how to apply.



