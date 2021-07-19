Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Disney Wilderness Preserve

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak just outside Orlando on Monday morning.

DeSantis will host a news conference at the Nature Conservancy's Disney Wilderness Preserve.

You can watch the governor speak live at 9 a.m. in this article and on our Facebook page.

Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton will also attend the event.

