Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Disney Wilderness Preserve
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak just outside Orlando on Monday morning.
DeSantis will host a news conference at the Nature Conservancy's Disney Wilderness Preserve.
Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton will also attend the event.
