Man seriously injured in alligator attack in Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries on Monday after an alligator attacked and bit him in Martin County, authorities say.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the victim fell off his bike at Halpatiokee Regional Park, located in the 8300 block of Southwest Lost River Road in Stuart, and was attacked by the gator.

Video from the sheriff's office showed paramedics loading the man on a stretcher into a Martin County Fire Rescue helicopter.

MCSO said the man was seriously injured in the attack.

No other details have been released, and it's unclear if the gator has been captured.

