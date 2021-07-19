Advertisement

Martin County School District hopes to fill 100+ positions with job fair

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
School district officials in Martin County are hoping a job fair on Wednesday will help fill a number of open positions.

Currently, the district has 168 jobs posted, fifty of which are teachers.

Other open positions include bus drivers, food service workers, and paraprofessionals.

"We want to make sure that we have the right talent in front of us that's committed and ready to be part of our team and excited to educate our students," said Lauren Gifford, Interim Asst. Principal at Port Salerno Elementary.

Gifford said applicants do not need to have certifications prior to the job fair.

"We definitely welcome applicants that may have not gone to school formally for education to begin with but have experience in other fields and other regions," said Gifford.

"We can train them on the job to get the licensing they need to drive a bus food-service workers same type of situation we can train individuals to get their safe certification requirements met," said Jennifer DeShazo, Director of Public Information and Community Relations.

New teacher salaries now start at $45,200.

The job fair will be held at Anderson Middle School on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

DeShazo said if positions are not filled prior to the first day of school, each situation will need to be handled on a case by case basis.

"We want all of our students to have a classroom teacher that is in the classroom on the first day of school. That’s always a goal each and every year," said DeShazo.

